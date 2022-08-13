Nigerian online comedian, Chibuike Gabriel,/fondly known as Untouchable Comedy, born in the 1990s and had his education in the eastern part of the country is one of the fastest rising in the entertainment industry in the country with over a 1.5million followers on Facebook and almost 51,000 followers on Instagram.

Chibuike is from Enugu State and a Master of Ceremonies. Recently, he signed an endorsement deal with VISA and completed his university education earlier this year.

He began doing comedies in 2017 but did not go hit it big. However, consistency, hard work, and sense of purpose have taken him this far. His net worth is currently estimated to be between $100,000 to $200,000.

Chibuike is no hype as he dishes out some of the most intriguingly funny skits one would find around. He was raised in the eastern part of the country, mostly dressed as a native doctor in his videos, and sometimes speaks Igbo, his mother tongue.

Also referred to as Untouchable Comedy has become one of the most popular brands among skit makers in the country. The Enugu-born comedian has earned himself huge successes and accolades among his colleagues and fans within the short period he started his career.

However, he remains one of the simple, approachable and easy-going celebrities in the industry. Despite his successes, the jester maintains a low and humble profile.

He pranks to test people’s moral principles while asking them to do the unusual in the public and rewarding those who stick to uphold the standards with cash is his ingenuity and how he helps society maintain and sustain value.

Chibuike relates easily with the poor on the streets, with the sole mission of improving their lives. Many have benefitted from his generosity. He has helped a number of struggling individuals to scale up their businesses, and assist those handicapped or physically disadvantaged.

The comedian does not only exhibit this in Lagos where he resides. He travels across the country to offer help to those in need. He recently visited Enugu where he assisted a makeup artist, who was the only survivor of a car crash.

A few weeks ago, Chibuike was in Calabar, Cross River State, to provide financial assistance to a widow who is also a street beggar with five children. He is in the same industry as other skit makers, but in charity, he is in a class of his own.

