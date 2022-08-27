By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of the 3pm kick-off, Chelsea has handed Trevor Chalobah a starting berth which is his first this season as they get set for what should be a redemption game for them against the Foxes from Leicester city.

Starting also is Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling in attack, while Thomas Tuchel has paired Conor Gallagher with Jorginho in midfield once again and gone for Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his full-backs

For Manchester City squaring up against Crystal Palace, Bernardo Silva has been thrown into the starting line-up once again, potentially putting to bed speculations of his move to Barcelona.

CHELSEA VS LEICESTER CITY

Chelsea — Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho(C), Gallagher, Cucurella; Havertz, Sterling.

Leicester — Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Evans(C), Justin; Soumaré; Praet, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy.

