By Adegboyega Remmy-Adeleye

Two-time European champions, Chelsea FC have been drawn alongside Italian Champions, Ac Millan, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E.

The tie between Chelsea and Ac-Millan would see former players, Oliver Giroud, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Fikayo Tomori return to Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho travels to Italy as Kalidou Koulibaly makes a return to face Ac Millan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Divock Origi also make a return to England.

It is a battle between two former UCL champions as 2020/2021 champions, Chelsea faces seven-time champions, Ac Millan who last won the UCL trophy in 2007.

Both sides last faced each other in the 1999/2000 UCL Group H fixture, the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Other teams in Group E are Austrian champions, RB Salzburg, and perennial Croatian champions, Dinamo Zagreb.

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Real Madrid are defending champions after winning the competition for the 14th time.

The 2022/2023 UCL season kicks off on September 6, 2022.

