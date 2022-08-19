By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Chelsea have completed the signing of Inter Milan midfielder, Cesare Casadei for a fee of £12.6million and £4.2 million add-ons on a six year contract after he completed his medicals on Friday.

The Italian U-19 midfielder is seen as a hot prospect, at both club and international level. He shone at the U-19 European Championship helping Italy reach the semi-finals.

French side OGC Nice attempted a hijack on the player but the player preferred a move to the London club.

Casadei is known to be a complete midfielder, with his aerial ability. He also has great technique when he is with the ball alongside his intelligent movement swindling his way to his opponents penalty box.

He also frequently trained with Inter Milan’s senior team last season, being named among the substitutes by manager Simone Inzaghi for the first time when he made his debut against Sassuolo in Italian top division league, Serie A at the early part of the year.

He started his football career at A.S.D Cervia then later joined Cesena, helping their under-15s reach the national play-offs. He moved to Inter in 2018 and has been showing his talent there ever since.

