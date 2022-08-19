By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have said they will not part with more than £15 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whose future at Barcelona is still uncertain.

Although Xavi has insisted that the Gabonese striker is still part of his plan, the club have brought in other strikers who will ultimately reduce the number of times Auba will be seen on the field of play.

Auba joined Barcelona after falling out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and enjoyed the brief run he had in the club’s fight back to finish second in the league last season. He has now scored over eleven goals in all competitions.

While the 33-year-old striker may also fit perfectly into Thomas Tuchel’s style of play, given their time together at Borussia Dortmund, the Stamford Bridge side does not think they need to pay what they term ‘crazy money’ for him.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Auba, but are ready to walk away from the whole deal if Barcelona insist on as much as £30 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

