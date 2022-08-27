CREDIT: Premier League

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Raheem Sterling scored a brace to give 10-man Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Liecester City who are enduring an unimpressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. The Blues survived a scare when Conor Gallaghar got sent off for two bookable offences in the first half but recovered in the second half.

The £50m summer arrival scored his first goal in his fourth appearance for Chelsea as the Blues recovered from last week’s shambolic performance against Leeds United to win at home. The win moves Chelsea up to 6th on the premier league table.

Match Analysis

Chelsea Comback, Huge worry for Liecester city

The Blues were without suspended boss, Thomas Tuchel and defender Kalidou Koulibaly following his red card against Leeds.

Sterling opened his scoring account in the 47 minute as his deflected effort from a Marc Cucurella pass – another summer purchase, looped into the top corner to put the hosts in front 67 seconds after the interval before doubling the lead in the 62nd minute by tapping the ball into the net Reece James’ inviting ball from the right, much to the relief of Conor Gallagher.

The Blues were completely dominant until Conor Gallaghar was sent off for a second booking in the space of seven first-half minutes- Chelsea’s third in as many games.

The advantage gave Liecester a chance to fight for a win and they had the ball in the net before the break, but Daniel Amartey’s effort was ruled out with Harvey Barnes harshly adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Harvey Barnes eventually got his goal in the 66th minute following a neat one-two with striker, Jamie Vardy, but only after the Foxes were two goals down.

Vardy went close twice and Ayoze Perez struck the bar as Liecester fought hard but couldn’t get an equaliser. This means Brendan Rodgers’ side have now lost three games in a row since an opening-day draw with Brentford.

Huge relief for the Blues, Fantastic comeback

The win moves Thomas Tuchel’s side up to 6th on the premier league table and it is Chelsea’s 2nd win of the season.

Reports suggesting a deal of around £70m for Wesley Fofana has been agreed dominated the build up to this game and the 21-year-old Frenchman was not named in the Leicester squad for the game.

Fofana may be the future of the Blues’ defence but Thiago Silva showed they can still rely on their experienced campaigners as the 37-year-old helped the 10 men survive wave after wave of late pressure. Trevoh Chalobah, Cesar Azpilcueta, Marc Cucurella were also fantastic on the day as the Blues recovered from last week’s shambolic defensive performance.

Sterling pulled a man-of-the match performance to give Chelsea a well deserved win at Stamford Bridge.

