By Biodun Busari

Southampton came back from a goal down to stun Leicester on Saturday as Che Adams got a brace at King Power Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, the Foxes got their lead with James Maddison’s free-kick at 54′ of the match after a goalless first half.

However, the hosts lead was shortened when Adams was brought in for Sekou Mara in 59′ and led the Saints to victory with a double at 68′ and 84′ respectively.

The 2-1 victory has was the first win of the season for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Leicester’s manager Brendan Rodgers revealed he left out Wesley Fofana because the defender was not in the right frame of mind amid speculation about a potential move to Chelsea.

RELATED NEWS