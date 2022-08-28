By Efosa Taiwo

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have defeated the Super Eagles B team by 2-0 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Two goals in the second half from the Ghanians ensured that the home-based Super Eagles have a tall order in the return leg in Abuja on Saturday.

Though the game was cagey in the first half, the Ghanians were the better side in the second half with Afrieye Barneh converting from the spot in the 50th minute and Seidu Suraj getting a second in the 87th minute to put the game past the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles fought valiantly to get even after going a goal behind as the game wore on, to no avail, and were then open to a sucker punch as Suraj unleashed a shot from close range that Adewale could only punch into his own net with four minutes left.

Ghana are looking at making a return to the CHAN after missing out on the last three editions while Nigeria will head into the second leg thinking of how they could overturn this defeat to make a return to the competition after missing out on the last edition in Cameroon.

RELATED NEWS