Whenever Nigeria and Ghana square up against each other, the tie is always likened to that of the fierce and fisty El-Classico.

The ‘Jollof Derby’ it has been termed, and it does not matter whether it is the home-based players prosecuting this, old-time rivalry will be rekindled when both teams take to the pitch this evening in Cape Coast.

Nigeria is still smarting from the pain and disappointment the Black Stars of Ghana meted out to them early this year as a solitary Thomas Partey goal denied the Super Eagles qualification ticket to the World Cup.

This time around, it is about the biggest competition for domestic players on the African continent: 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Algeria.

Nigeria failed to make it to the last edition held in Cameroon and will be looking at making a return in Algeria.

However, Ghana has it worse as they have missed out on the last three editions, and won’t be taking any chances to make it a fourth miss.

As usual, there have been tough talks from both camps ahead of the first-leg encounter taking place today in Cape Coast.

The Super Eagles B Head Coach Salisu Yusuf expressed confidence that the team will get the ticket ahead of Ghana.

He based his conviction on the quality of players he has and the character of the team.

“The game against Ghana will be tough and we have to be at our best to be able to get a result,” Yusuf said.

He added, “We want to be at CHAN and try to win it, that is why we are going all out to ensure that we get a result in Ghana and return home to finish the job. It’s a Herculean task and we are up for it.

“The Ghanaian team, having played two-legged qualifying matches against Benin Republic and only recently returned from a training tour of Europe, are ahead of us in terms of preparations but we have the quality and character to emerge victorious.”

The Black Galaxies of Ghana Coach, Walker Annor, on his part, expressed confidence that his side will beat Super Eagles to the ticket on both legs.

He said, “We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game.

“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year.”

The game will kick-off 5pm Nigeria time.

While the return leg of the encounter is billed to hold Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja on Saturday, September 3.

