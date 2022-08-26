By Emmanuel Okogba

Tottenham Hotspur will head into the group stage of this year’s UEFA Champions League with hopes of making it out after coach, Antonio Conte described their group as balanced.

The London club will return to top-tier European football for the first time since 2019 when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in a group that also has Olympique Marseille and Sporting CP.

Conte was speaking in a pre-game presser for their Sunday away game with Nottingham Forest.

“We are talking about the most important and most difficult competition in Europe, maybe the world. You find the best in the world in this competition.

“I think out group is balanced and for sure, our target is to try to go to the next round and this has to be clear.

“I think we gained the possibility to play this important competition and we want to enjoy it, play good football and possibly go far.” He said

A Conte-inspired Tottenham edged out Arsenal in a race to clinch fourth position last season.

Their best Champions League finish was in 2019 where they finished as runners-up to Liverpool.

