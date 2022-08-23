A closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed in a restaurant in Lagos has helped in the arrest of a wanted suspected cult member and two others, according to the police.

The Lagos Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that a suspected cultist, aged 22, was captured on CCTV on July 7, where he allegedly was involved in the killing of a rival cult member at a restaurant in the Alapere area of Lagos state.

According to him, investigations indicated that the suspect had been a member of a cult since 2017 and allegedly linked to the death of two other rival cultists.

The image maker said that further investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of two other persons.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing cultists.

“Suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi called on parents/guardians as well as traditional/religious/political leaders to prevail on their children/wards and the teeming youth population to stay away from cultism and other social vices. (NAN)

