The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have appealed for the support and collaboration of traditional rulers in the country in the fight against corruption.

The Commissioner in charge of Monitoring in the Bureau,Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma said the need to appeal for the support of all became necessary as corruption have become endemic in the country adding that one of the major reason for insecurity in the country today was corruption.

Agbonayinma stressed that more worrisome is the fact that funds meant for the general good of all were been filtered away by few individuals by virtue of the office they occupy or their position in the society.

He noted that corruption have made it impossible for the country’s greatness to be achieved.

His words : “Fighting corruption can’t be done alone by President Muhammadu Buhari or the CCB, it needs the collective efforts of all, especially the traditional rulers.

“Corruption have become an enemy that have taken from us what is ours. Nigeria had the potential to be a great country but for corruption.

“That is why we have come to sort the support of the Obong of Calabar I the fight against the menace.”

On his part , the Obong of Calabar said that the war against corruption cannot be won unless the family values was strengthened.

The traditional ruler also called for an “open door system” that would make everybody feel they belong to the country called Nigeria.

“Fighting corruption starts from home, parents have to bring up their children with high moral value. We can’t succeed in the fight if we don’t go back home to create a moral value,: he stated.

Speaking further, he said that those fighting corruption must also subject themselves to the same law of the land and that there should be no room for selective treatment.

“We need to be active, consistent and treat all equally, if we are serious about fighting corruption,” he stated.

He regretted that those who sacrificed their lives for there to be country called Nigeria are hardly recognised or honoured.

