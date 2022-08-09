By Gabriel Olawale

Catholic Sisters United in Christ Foundation has stressed that sexual and gender based violence must be taught in Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in other to achieve the foundation objective to touch lives meaningfully with love, especially widows, girls, boys, and young adults.

Speaking on the Foundation strategies to achieve its object, President of Catholic Sisters United in Christ Foundation, Justina Emefiene, said that With the highest rate of sexual and gender based violence in Alimosho local government area, they have gotten approval from the Lagos State Government to work with schools in Akowonjo/Egbeda axis to curb the menace.

“For the past three quarters, the foundation have visited three Junior and Secondary Schools and had in attendance over 600 students, where the issues of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV was discussed extensively.

“They were also taught how to report cases of SGBV to parents/security agencies and profer a lasting solution to this issue by bring perpetrators to book.

Justina hinted that going forward, awareness, advocacy, and sensitization will be the strategies deploy to pass information to all students so as to be an ambassadors of SGBV.

RELATED NEWS