By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has lamented the increasing scarcity of Jet A-1, (aviation fuel) stating that getting an operation license to import the commodity would save cost and helps in its operations.

This was the view of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao while delivering a lecture on Wednesday during the security study week for participants of the Senior Executive Course, SEC 44 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State.

Air Mashal Amao also stated that reversing the challenges of low level of budgetary releases, inadequate air situational awareness, inadequate air defence organization and inadequate air defence personnel could strengthen governance in Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic: “Management of current and emerging air threats: Implications for strengthening governance in Nigeria”, he noted that “Air threats management has a direct relationship on airspace security and by extension good governance,” hence, the need to have adequate air defence organization to effectively protect the Nigerian airspace.

He stated, that the two possible options that could solve the challenge of inadequate air defence organization are that “NAF could establish an Air Defense Command or National Air Defense Corp to primarily defend the Nigerian airspace against airborne threats and airspace violations…”

For the increasing scarcity of Jet A-1 and its attendant high cost of purchase, he recommended, “Granting NAF operational license to import Jet A-1 will save cost and help sustain air operations. Requirements have been articulated in this regard, a coastal reception depot could be built for the NAF as an immediate term measure…”

Amao also advocated that appropriation should be flexible to provide “additional funding for NAF through extra-budgetary appropriations, aircraft acquisition could be moved from capital to extra-budgetary expenditure and aircraft maintenance could be moved from recurrent to capital expenditure…”

However, the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) who spoke on the topic: Bottom-up intelligence approach to strengthening local governance in Nigeria: Intricacies successes and challenges pointed out the issues impeding the bottom-up intelligence approach.

Monguno through the Deputy Director, Defence Affairs, Commodore Abubakar Mustapha said the issues included, “gaps in the provisions of the 1999 constitution, criminal use of information and communication technology, lack of local government security council, withholding of local government budgetary allocation, the poor synergy between security agencies and traditional institution.”

He advocated the need for constitutional review, robust engagement between security agencies and traditional institutions, among other solutions to strengthen local governance.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo called for a robust synergy among security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a secured society and good governance.

