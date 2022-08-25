Real Madrid Coach, Carlo Ancelloti has been named the UEFA Coach of the Year.

The Italian led Real Madrid to their 14th UCL title in grand fashion las season defeating fierce opponents like Man City and Liverpool.

The Real Madrid mentor beat out Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp to the title. Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti won the award for the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.

All three managers took their teams deep into the competition. City were beaten in the semi-finals while Madrid and Liverpool contested the final.

Ancelotti was the favourite to take the title above the other two managers after another successful season with Los Blancos. The announcement was made at the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul.

