OSAN members on a courtesy call to His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan will deliver a key note speech at the first edition of the National Convention of old seminarians Association of Nigeria, OSAN.

The convention which will hold in the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, in October is expected to attract old seminarians from all over the country and in the diaspora.

Speaking when the leadership of OSAN led by its President Barr. Chinedu Akubueze paid him a visit in Abuja, Cardinal Onaiyekan said he will be in Ibadan for the convention stressing that he is happy with the establishment of old seminarians.

He said that the initiative to bring together people that attended Catholic Seminary schools will have a positive impact on other old Seminarians yet to identify with the association.

He said all African Bishops will be in Accra, Ghana in few weeks time and that he will tell other Bishops to see to the establishment of old seminarians in their country and diocese where there is none yet.

President of OSAN Chinedu Akubueze presenting letter of invitation to his Eminence cardinal John Onaiyekan during a visit to his his in Abuja

In the same vein His Excellency Dr Martin Uhomoibhi, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations will be the guest speaker.

The President of OSAN Chinedu Akubueze Esq, who is also the clerk of the Senate has constituted a convention committee for the smooth running of the convention.

The convention committee has Senator John Owan Enoh as the chairman, Sir Peter Agbontaen as the co chairman, Ibrahim Gabriel Enemona as Secretary while Abel Abimbola President of St Theresa’s minor Seminary, Oke Are Ibadan, OSOBAN, is the chairman Local Organising Committee.

A compendium of all members of old Seminarians Association of Nigeria is being compiled and will be formally unveiled at the convention.

There are presently over two hundred registered members of OSAN spread accross the country and beyond.

They include Chinedu Akubueze Esq President and Clerk of the Senate, Sir Mike Okiro former inspector general of police who is the chairman Board of Trustee, Justice Centus Chima Nweze, Justice of the aupreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Benedict Kanyip, President National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana SAN, Fr ( Prof) Hycent Ichoku, Vice Chancellor of Veritas University among others.

