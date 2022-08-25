By Efosa Taiwo
English Premier League champions, Manchester City have been drawn to lock horns with rival, Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.
City will be looking at reclaiming the league cup which they consecutively won from 2018 to 2021 when they welcome the London side to the Etihad.
Chelsea will, however, be coming into the tie with a solid record of scaling past the third round since 2011.
In other fixtures, defending champions, Liverpool will launch their title defense against Derby County at Anfield.
Arsenal will play host to Brighton; Bournemoth will square up against Alex Iwobi’s Everton while Tottenham will be on the road against Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest.
The third round is scheduled to be played in November.
See full fixtures:
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Everton
Liverpool vs Derby County
Wolves vs Leeds
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Burnley vs Crawley
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Leicester vs Newport County
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford vs Gillingham
West Ham vs Blackburn
Stevenage vs Charlton
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace