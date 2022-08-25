By Efosa Taiwo

English Premier League champions, Manchester City have been drawn to lock horns with rival, Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.

City will be looking at reclaiming the league cup which they consecutively won from 2018 to 2021 when they welcome the London side to the Etihad.

Chelsea will, however, be coming into the tie with a solid record of scaling past the third round since 2011.

In other fixtures, defending champions, Liverpool will launch their title defense against Derby County at Anfield.

Arsenal will play host to Brighton; Bournemoth will square up against Alex Iwobi’s Everton while Tottenham will be on the road against Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest.

The third round is scheduled to be played in November.

See full fixtures:

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Wolves vs Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Burnley vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Leicester vs Newport County

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford vs Gillingham

West Ham vs Blackburn

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

RELATED NEWS