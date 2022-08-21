By Jimoh Babatunde

The AfriCanada Commerce Exchange, Inc. says it has gotten enough input of relevant stakeholders for the hosting of a full-scale Canada-Africa Economic Summit next year .

The summit will be held on the sideline of the 2023 Black History Month Celebration.

The President and CEO of the Africanada Commerce Exchange, Jackson O. Igbinosun, said ” We have gotten enough input and buy-in of the government, key economic development agencies and captains of industry.

“We are now set to commence registration of participants.”

He noted that the targeted audience are Business leaders and captains of industry, Policy experts, Government ministries and agencies with economic development and enabling business environment mandates .

Igbinosun said “ the theme for the 2023 AfriCanada Economic Summit is “Catalyzing economies by accelerating and enhancing sustainable project and venture development.”

He said the choice of the theme is the discovery that there still exist severe gaps in implementation for infrastructure, industrial, and diversified projects and ventures.

Igbinosun , who is a also member of Nationwide Black Community and Business Leadership Organization of Canada, said the forum will enable the continent’s Business Leaders and Policy Experts develop synergies and strategize to position Africa, and the African Diaspora, as a significant Global Economic Region – as already encapsulated in the African Union, AU, framework.

“Africa is already embedded into global value chains, but not from a strategic stand point. Africans need to lead, but must do so strategically.”

Igbinosun added that the Black History Month panel has become an integral aspect and a key feature of the annual Black History Month Celebration in Canada.

While thanking Harriet Tubman Institute for their overwhelming support to host the 2021 panel, he said “in 2021 The AfriCanada Commerce Exchange, Inc., in conjunction with York University, produced a panel on Black Economic Empowerment , highlighting The Role of Canada’s African Diaspora in Strengthening Canada-Africa Socio-Economic Cooperation.”

Igbinosun added that the 2nd edition was organized in conjunction with the office of the Vice-President International, University of Toronto.

