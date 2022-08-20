By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Women Wing, has commenced basic literacy training for 3,500 educationally disadvantaged mothers.

The National President, CAN Women’s Wing, Deaconess Victoria Ihesiulor, made this known while speaking at a meeting with the UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS in Abuja yesterday.

According to her, the education and empowerment programme would transform the single mothers, many of whom are victims of rape, into smart business people.

She said, “Our education programmes have helped out over 5,000 vulnerable families with educational materials, as well as adult literacy for educationally disadvantaged single mothers who are victims of rape or had been abandoned.

“We have equally helped 3,500 educationally disadvantaged mothers to read and write at the basic levels.”

Other areas she listed included economic empowerment to address challenges of capacity in business management for women.

Ihesiulor sought for continuous assistance by the UN Women in the area of gender equality, noting that the Women Wing of the apex Christian body had a membership strength of over 48 million women and girls across Nigeria.

The UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, lauded the efforts of Christian women in actualising their programme on education and empowerment of mothers.

She, however, urged the women not to allow their children and wards get involved in electoral violence and malpractices such as rigging, vote buying and selling which had a long term negative effect on the society.

Earlier, the Programme Specialist, Women’s Leadership and Participation, Mr Osalobo Osemhenjie, said women’s involvement and participation was critical as the general election approaches.

