John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has denied a news report that its Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and one of its leaders, Prof. Pat Utomi we’re engaged in a war of attrition over the party’s campaign funds.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, issued the disclaimer in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, on Wednesday,

He described the story as part of a coordinated attack launched by “agents, miscreants and misfits political characters loyal to the would soon defunct APC led administration.“

The party spokesperson said the Labour Party wouldn’t have dignified the false publication laced with deliberate falsehood or considered it necessary to react to such an epistle of personal bitterness ,ignorance and complete unintelligent outburst but for the benefit of the few in the public who may innocently be misinformed.

According to him, authors of the write up were induced by “ethically rusty and morally depraved social misfit and miscreants known as ‘Unknown Source.”

He noted that claims that allies of the Presidential Candidate of the Party, Mr. Peter Obi, have sidelined the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, and Professor Pat Utomi, who were earlier listed as signatories to the Labour Party’s campaign donation account, were figments of the imaginations of the author.

Abayomi said, “The Labour party hereby states as follows: “The National Chairman of our great Party Bar Julius Abure, the presidential candidate of Labour party Mr Peter Gregory Obi and Prof Pat Utomi are one united , indivisible political families that enjoys cordial relationship that aimed to extinct the present clueless administration of President Buhari led APC and confined them to dust bin of history

“That the National Chairman, Bar. Julius Abure, has not convened any meeting of the National Working committee or National Executive Council where the formation of Peter obi/Datti Campaign Council would be formally discussed before inauguration

“There was never any Labour Party’s campaign donation account in existence nor an alternative fund-raising platform, tagged FUND40MB that was known to Labour party

“Mr. Peter Obi, has never instigated any war through proxies in Labour party as he is busy with how to fix Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one where Nigerians will take back their country from the present administration that has put our country on Autopilot.

The LP National Publicity Secretary further said, “Having set the records straight , it is important that this long empty epistle of calumny written here by this “unknown source” is a manifestation that he substantially lacks the capacity to correctly understand the complexities in rational thinking needed to be a responsible public commentator .

“Such an unintelligent epistle usually comes from a programed puppet with a wholesome bitter and ignorant mind that is poisonous to the society because on what basis did he arrive at this warped opinion ?.

“On any scale and in any measure he came to this level of peddling absolute distortion people ike this unintelligent Fellow wanting to re – write history are cancers that should be completely isolated in any decent Society.

“For the information and education of the lilliputian political paw and puppet known as ‘unknown source’ and his ilk , it must be clearly emphasised that Labour Party National Chairman Bar Julius Abure , our Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and Prof Pat Utomi , are already in the class of responsible and reliable leaders who will not only take the people to where they want to go but far much further to where they don’t know they have to be ,but ought to be .“

RELATED NEWS