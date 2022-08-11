By Dirisu Yakubu



The Republic of Cameroon is seeking the support of the Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria, AIB-N on the investigation of an accident involving Havilland DHC 400 Twinotter aircraft which occurred on May 11, 2022 in her airspace.

Essimi Dine, Director of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transportation, Cameroon, who led the team to AIB-N headquarters in Abuja said the support of AIB-N was necessary due to its advanced infrastructure and technical competence on accident investigation.

According to her, AIB-N would help to download and analyze information from the recorder of the ill-fated aircraft.

In her words, the Republic of Cameroon will further collaborate with AIB-N, on capacity building in accident investigation.

“We have come to see how AIB is doing things; what they can do in terms of equipment and infrastructure they have.

“We appreciate the support of the AIB. We assure that the cause of the accident will be resolved after our work here.

“We will further request for other areas of collaboration. We really appreciate the support of AIB,” she said.

Earlier, Akin Olateru, Commissioner of Accident Investigative Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), said the bureau was part of the investigation of the accident as Nigerians were on board.

According to him, two Nigerian pilots and a Cameroonian operator were involved in the accident.

“Cameroon has decided to seek assistance in terms of the investigation to help with; the download of the Flight Data Recorder, and Cockpit Voice Recorder analysis of information and animation of how it happened.

“As you aware, we have one of the best accident investigative laboratories in the world. We have capability of getting information from the damaged recorder which the aircraft came with.

“The aircraft came with a highly burned recorder. We will be able to retrieve information from it,” he said.

Olateru said the AIB-N had previously helped some African countries including Niger Republic, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

AIB-N boss further added that the bureau has gotten approval from the Ministry of Justice to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Sierra Leone to help them set up an Independent Accident Investigation Centre.

RELATED NEWS