By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A large crowd of about ten thousand persons from the People’s Democratic Party PDP caused a traffic logjam along major streets of Calabar in the early hours of Friday when a leading political support group, Reclaim Cross River staged a city walk.

The exercise was designed to herald the formal inauguration of the 152 ward coordinators across the southern senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the popular 11/11 roundabout to flag off exercise, the State Chairman of the Party, Venatius Ikem Esq expressed delight at the massive turnout noting that the mammoth crowd signposted the strength and infectious fellowship enjoyed by the party across the state.

He said: “This is a mere test run as we fine-tune our modalities to reclaim our lost paradise from the administrative ineptitudes and gross incompetence synonymous with the Ayade led APC government”

“This should send jitters down their spines that their time is up because our people are disenchanted and demoralized with the unprecedented decay instigated by this government in virtually all aspect of our beloved state.

“This is ranging from the civil service, economy, education , security, and basic amenities, nothing of benefit to our people is working in Cross River”

“We have been on a downward slide since Senator Ben Ayade came on board. No lies or propaganda can sustain the deception anymore. Our people have now seen the difference between umbrella and broom. They are bubbling to speak through their votes in 2023”

In his remarks , the Director General, Reclaim Cross River Barrister Paul Ishabor said the event was intended to serve as a prelude to official inauguration of the ward structures of Reclaim Cross River in the Southern District of the state while also boosting the popularity of the group as the frontline political support organisation

“Reclaim Cross River is a youth based political support network poised to reclaim the state from hardship, insecurity and total decay ushered in by the this administration by ensuring the enthronement of good governance in the state in particular and the country in general .

” Having witness the eroding glory of Cross River in every sector under the present administration , we needed to take a bold initiative to check the spiral destruction by floating a platform to mobilize our people towards making informed choices in 2023 to avoid a reoccurrence, hence the birth of Reclaim Cross River”

“We opted to pitch our tent with the PDP given the cream of visionary credible, tested, and pragmatic candidates paraded by the party after a transparent and hitch-free party primaries,” he said.

RELATED NEWS