By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Former Senior Special Adviser SSA to the President Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs., Sen Ita Enang has disclosed that as part of efforts to improve and ease transportation , President would commission part of the 87km which has been completed before leaving office in 2023.

Ita who took a tour of the road at the weekend as under the auspices Legacy group said the road which would gulp a whooping 185 billion naira with several components including SUKUK, NNPC tax credit scheme through FIRS amongst others will soon be completed .

The stretch of the road handled by three contractors including , Julius Berger, CCECC , and Sematech Nigeria Limited in two states of Akwa Ibom and Cross River would in no small way alleviate the suffering of the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large .

He explained that the project which total cost stood at 185 billion was has 79 billion for Sematech portion while the stretch handled by Julius Berger was 54 billion and CCECC’s part will gulp 50.2billion naira.

When asked about the delivery date , Sen. Enang said the completion dates will defer since the companies involved did not sign their agreement the same time but assured Nigerians that President Buhari will personally cut tape for the commissioning of completed portions before leaving office

“For the project completeion with emphasis on specification and highest quality each of them have their completion period .The contracts were not signed at the same time .

“But the one awarded to Sematech would be completed ahead of time , because they have has assured us of the deliver timely in accordance with due specifications which is our priority.

“By the terminal date of this adminstration a great part of the project would have been completed and we expect that Mr president would commsion them using his hands to cut the tape.

“We are impressed about what has been done so far, some other company have challenges of funding .It is important to note that there were many windows funding this project, the federal Ministry of works budget , critical intervention , some side by SUKUK , NNPC tax credit fund , and so on .

One of the villagers , Chief Effiong Darlington who spoke with Vanguard at Odukpani Power plant axis said they can’t wait to see the project completed , as it would bring a new lease of life to all the communities along the road.

He lauded government while urging the agencies and all those involved in the project never to play politics with the project.

