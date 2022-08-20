•Nigeria loses $17.5bn in 7 years to other countries

•FG must prioritise aircraft MROs – Experts

By Prince Okafor

Despite the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approval of some companies in the country to carry out C-checks on aircraft, airlines operating in the country still take their aircraft out of the country to run the checks, denying the sector over N20 billion annually.

C-checks also known as Maintenance, Repair and Overhauls, MROs, are the yearly (approximately) scheduled maintenance on an airplane, and preventive maintenance to keep the aircraft in a continuing airworthiness condition.

Aero Contractors and Seven Star Global Hangar are the two major players conducting C checks operations in the country.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that during the check, most of the airplane systems and subsystems are dismantled, inspected, checked, re-assembled and tested for security.

Also, findings also showed that Nigeria loses over $2.5 billion to foreign countries in aircraft MRO annually, and since the administration of this federal government took over in 2015, a total of $17.5 billion has been lost to other countries.

According to the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, airlines expend about $1 million on the maintenance of airframe alone and not to talk about the maintenance of landing gear and engine, which have a different maintenance programme.

“These amounts are spent by Nigerian airlines, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Air Force, the Nigeria Police, the presidential fleet, and others that operate fixed-wing aircraft. Maintenance cost is in terms of hardware and software,” he said.

Basically, Nigeria has five common aircraft brands in most Nigerian airlines’ fleets. They are the Boeing 737-500, Boeing 737-300, Boeing 737-400, Bombardier CRJ-900, and the Embraer ERJ-145.

The Boeing 737-300 is common among others, with Air Peace managing 10, Dana Air with two, Max Air with five, and Azman with two.

A source from Air Peace told Saturday Vanguard that they conduct C checks on some of their aircraft in the country, while the rest are done outside the country as the company conducting the checks locally does not have the ability to run checks on some of their aircraft.

Fallouts

Nigeria has twenty (20) airports and many regulated airstrips and heliports; 23 active domestic airlines and a total of 22 active aircraft with 101 already grounded.

Findings also showed that despite the development, most airlines still prefer to run their check in foreign countries thus denying the country over $2.5 billion annually.

Normal C-Check costs between $1.8 million to $2 million outside the country, and the fact that we can now do it here in Nigeria is a huge milestone because it will reduce the demand for foreign exchange by airlines.

Nigeria has twenty (20) airports and many regulated airstrips and heliports; 23 active domestic airlines.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had stated that the nation’s economy would retain over N20 billion annually through local C-Checks on Boeing 737-300, B737-400 and B737-500 aircraft.

The C-check is performed approximately every 20 to 24 months, or a specific number of actual flight hours (FH), or as defined by the manufacturer.

There is a wide cost range between models. While an average Boeing 737 c-check costs $32.18 per flight hour, older models are nearly double the costs at $52.82 per flight hour.

Stakeholders react

Meanwhile, Principal Managing Partner, Avaero Capital, Sindy Foster, said Aero Contractors can only do C-checks for aircraft they are licensed and authorised to do C-checks on.

“So it would not be unusual for an airline with an aircraft which is not licensed or authorised for C-checks in Nigeria to conduct the check elsewhere. With the issues of obtaining forex to pay for aircraft parts and maintenance costs overseas, it makes more sense for more to be able to be done here. But capacity is an issue.

“We need more qualified engineers and we been more certified MROs in Nigeria to cover the type of aircraft which are used in Nigeria. There are plans for an MRO to open later this year in Akwa Ibom. That’s a good step forward.

“Allowing the provision of land to set up or expand MROs should be given higher priority. There have been multiple MRO projects which have not had government support. Instead, they have chosen to pursue a PPP model in which they own five per cent. Whereas I know of private sector projects that were willing to take 100% of the risk, use their own money, and received no support.”

Also, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Seven Star Global Hangar, Mr Isaac Balami, said that so much money is expended on aircraft maintenance overseas.

“It pains me so much to see over $1 billion wasted on capital flights every year in the region. This includes the military, paramilitary, scheduled and cargo airlines. We are depriving ourselves of the opportunity to grow while our youths are jobless,” Balami said in a recent interview.

He bemoaned the lack of an indigenous MRO facility that would help reduce airlines’ spend on maintenance abroad and create jobs for the country’s teeming youths.

Meanwhile, a source from aero contractors noted that they carry out line/base and heavy maintenance for airlines and aircraft owners.

The source who preferred anonymity stated that they conduct C-checks for operators of B737 in Nigeria and some foreign operators.

“Most airlines in the country do not patronise us. I believe their reason is best known to them and may be due to slots or lack of confidence in local capacity.

“One of our major challenged is hangar capacity and we have initiated the process to conduct C-checks on E145, A320/330, CRJ, and others.”

