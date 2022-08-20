By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerian businesses continue to spread, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group Nigeria, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, yesterday, disclosed business expansion plan necessitated courtesy visit to former Ghanaian President, John Mahama in Ghana.

Speaking on essence of the visit to Mahama at his Airport Hill residence in Ghana’s capital, Accra, Uzochukwu said it became necessary to move the business to other parts of Africa to meet the demands of fellow Africans as he explores other existing business opportunities in those countries.

Among his African tour entourage to Ghana was a former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh.

He said: “We paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama at his residence in Airport Hills, Accra, where we explained reason for the courtesy visit, which we told him about the potential of businesses we do back home in Nigeria and why we thought it needful to expand such to other sister African countries.

“The essence of our business expansion plan is to create jobs and wealth for our African brothers and sisters.

“For Ghana, this is a country we have been very close since before independence of both countries and the two countries have so many things in common including business.

“We see opportunities for business also in Ghana and we plan to invest there.”

Expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Ghanaian former President and others, Uzochukwu wrote on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “What an honour! We paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President of Ghana, His Excellency

@officialjdmahama with our team @stanelworld

“We were warmly received by our Ghanaian brothers.

“Thank you for the warm reception @brianamoateng and your team for ensuring our stay is stress free.”

Uzochukwu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

He is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent achievements and job creation, to say the least.

Also, the youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University, among others.

He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.

He reaches out to hundreds of Nigerian youth in his annul youth programme – Access More With Stanel.

He uses the programme to mentor and empower youth in different skills and start-ups.

He also uses the annual programme to connect Nigerian youths with successful political and Business leaders for mentorship.

