By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats Superstar singer, Burna Boy recorded another historic feat last night as he became the first African to sell out the prestigious 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The historic feat was recorded at the latest stop of his “Love, Damini” tour which started in Barbados on July 17, 2022, and moved on to 7 US States where he recorded historic turnout in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston Texas, Irving Texas, Boston, Montreal. The tour culminated on Sunday 31st July 2022 and over 20,000 thousand fans filled out the arena to watch Burna Boy thrill them with his usual electrifying and unforgettable performances.

The African Giant gave a sizzling performance, rendering energetic performances of songs like “Anybody”, “Location”, “On the Low’, “Kilometer”, “Its Plenty,” “Dangote,” “For My Hand,” and a slew of others.

The Grammy award-winning superstar previously sold out the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York in May 2022, and a few months later, he sold out the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena with a breath-taking performance.

Taking to their verified Twitter page, State Farm Arena confirmed that the African Giant indeed filled out the capacity to the brim. They posted:

So far, Burna Boy’s fire-cracking, excellent and thrilling performances in concerts have attracted Africans in diaspora and people of all races who are increasingly becoming captivated by Afrobeats.

The Grammy Award winner has now sold out the world-renowned 20,789 Madison Square Garden in USA, The 12,500 capacity Wembley Arena in UK, The 4,921 capacity O2 Brixton in UK, The 20,300 Accor Arena in France, The 16,500 Rotherham Ahoy Arena, The 17,000 Ziggo Dome in Holland, The 9,500 capacity Geneva Arena in Switzerland, The 15,818 capacity Huntington Bank Pavilion in USA, the 19,000 Toyota Centre in Houston, the 21,000 State Farm Arena in Atlanta and sold 15,000 tickets at 20,000 capacity O2 in London, UK as well as headlining a lot of international concerts.

With record-breaking feats in concerts, The superstar singer/performer has now attained a plethora of successful achievements in his stellar music career which includes 3 consecutive BET Awards, accumulating over 2 billion streams across all credits on Spotify, and the iconic win at the Grammy Awards.