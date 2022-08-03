By Adeleye Adegboyega
Afrobeats superstars, Burna Boy, Asake, Omah Lay and a plethora of Nigerian artists utterly dominated artist-first music streaming platform, Audiomack throughout the month of July.
Audiomack is a youth-driven, artist-first music streaming platform that allows creators to share unlimited music and podcast content for free.
Following the release of Love, Damini, streaming statistics on Audiomack show that Burna Boy emerged as the most streamed artist in July.
Omah Lay’s debut album, Boy Alone secures the second most-streamed spot for albums in July, just two weeks after its release while Asake’s new single “Peace Be Unto You” dethrones “Overloading (Overdose)” as the most-streamed song on Audiomack this month.
Consequently, Golden Boy Muj, winner of Audiomack’s U Got This contest in the UK, comes in as the second most-supported artist on Audiomack this month.
Here’s the full breakdown of the statistics:
Top 10 Most-Streamed Artists of July 2022 on Audiomack:
Burna Boy
Asake
Omah Lay
Seyi Vibez
T Dollar
Naira Marley
Zinoleesky
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Kizz Daniel
Bella Shmurda
Top 10 Most-Streamed Albums of July 2022 on Audiomack:
Love, Damini by Burna Boy
Boy Alone by Omah Lay
God’s Timing’s The Best by Naira Marley
Born 2 Shine by T Dollar
The Fresh Prince of Lagos by T.I Blaze
Barnabas by Kizz Daniel
Ololade Asake by Asake
Outlaw by Victony
Twice As Tall by Burna Boy
NSNV by Seyi Vibez
Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs of July 2022 on Audiomack:
“Peace Be Unto You” by Asake
“Overloading (Overdose)” by Mavin Records
“+234” by Seyi Vibez
“Last Last” by Burna Boy
“Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Bandana” by Fireboy DML & Asake
“Loving You” by Zinoleesky
“For My Hand” by Burna Boy
“PALAZZO” by Spinall & Asake
“Common Person” by Burna Boy
Top 10 Most-Supported Artists of July 2022 on Audiomack:
Burna Boy
Golden Boy Muj
Omah Lay
Fireboy DML
DapYP
Kodak Black
Kevin Gates
Asake
Otega
Kizz Daniel
Similarly, the dominance continues in August as the top songs on Audiomack are by Nigerian artistes. Caterefe & Berri-Tiga- Machala leads the chart closely followed by Fireboy DML & Asake- Bandana, Asake- Peace Be Unto You(PBUY), Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran- For My Hand
and Mavins All Stars- Overloading(Overdose).