By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstars, Burna Boy, Asake, Omah Lay and a plethora of Nigerian artists utterly dominated artist-first music streaming platform, Audiomack throughout the month of July.

Audiomack is a youth-driven, artist-first music streaming platform that allows creators to share unlimited music and podcast content for free.

Following the release of Love, Damini, streaming statistics on Audiomack show that Burna Boy emerged as the most streamed artist in July.

Omah Lay’s debut album, Boy Alone secures the second most-streamed spot for albums in July, just two weeks after its release while Asake’s new single “Peace Be Unto You” dethrones “Overloading (Overdose)” as the most-streamed song on Audiomack this month.

Consequently, Golden Boy Muj, winner of Audiomack’s U Got This contest in the UK, comes in as the second most-supported artist on Audiomack this month.

Here’s the full breakdown of the statistics:

Top 10 Most-Streamed Artists of July 2022 on Audiomack:

Burna Boy

Asake

Omah Lay

Seyi Vibez

T Dollar

Naira Marley

Zinoleesky

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Kizz Daniel

Bella Shmurda

Top 10 Most-Streamed Albums of July 2022 on Audiomack:

Love, Damini by Burna Boy

Boy Alone by Omah Lay

God’s Timing’s The Best by Naira Marley

Born 2 Shine by T Dollar

The Fresh Prince of Lagos by T.I Blaze

Barnabas by Kizz Daniel

Ololade Asake by Asake

Outlaw by Victony

Twice As Tall by Burna Boy

NSNV by Seyi Vibez

Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs of July 2022 on Audiomack:

“Peace Be Unto You” by Asake

“Overloading (Overdose)” by Mavin Records

“+234” by Seyi Vibez

“Last Last” by Burna Boy

“Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Bandana” by Fireboy DML & Asake

“Loving You” by Zinoleesky

“For My Hand” by Burna Boy

“PALAZZO” by Spinall & Asake

“Common Person” by Burna Boy

Top 10 Most-Supported Artists of July 2022 on Audiomack:

Burna Boy

Golden Boy Muj

Omah Lay

Fireboy DML

DapYP

Kodak Black

Kevin Gates

Asake

Otega

Kizz Daniel

Similarly, the dominance continues in August as the top songs on Audiomack are by Nigerian artistes. Caterefe & Berri-Tiga- Machala leads the chart closely followed by Fireboy DML & Asake- Bandana, Asake- Peace Be Unto You(PBUY), Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran- For My Hand

and Mavins All Stars- Overloading(Overdose).

RELATED NEWS