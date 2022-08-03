…says its a huge loss

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday mourned the sudden demise of Commissioner for Youths and Sportsz and former member House of Representatives, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan who died in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday evening along Damaturu-Kano road.

Buni described the death as a huge loss to his family, Yobe state and Nigeria as a whole.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Governor’s Director General Media Affairs, Mohammed Mamman, which was made available to our Correspondent on Wednesday.

Vanguard report that, the remains of the late Yobe state Commissioner was today laid to rest according to Islamic rite at Gwange cemetery, Damaturu, the state capital.

“Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, along with hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers at the Yobe Mosque and Islamic Center before the interment at Gwange cemetery.

“Governor Buni, who is deeply saddened by the demise of the commissioner, however resorted to faith saying it was the wish of Allah.

“He described the death as a huge loss to his family, Yobe state and Nigeria.

“The governor said late Goni Bukar was an active, result oriented and reliable member of the State Executive Council.

“While in the National Assembly, he protected the interests of his constituency, the state and the country” Buni said.

“Late Goni Bukar, fondly called Bugon, died in a road traffic accident near Dambam in Bauchi state on his way to Kano.

“A lot of sympathisers in tears, thronged his Damaturu GRA residence to condole with his family and Governor Buni who was at the residence.

“Governor Buni prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatur Firdaus, and to the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable and painful loss.” Mamman was quoted in the statement.

RELATED NEWS