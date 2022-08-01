.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Monday flag-off the sales and distribution of fertilizer for the 2022 cropping season with a discount to be sold at N13, 000 per bag.

At the open market, a bag is currently sold at N17,000 to N20,000 depending on the location.

The subsidy is a commitment aimed at revitalizing agriculture, food sufficiency, security, and economic empowerment,

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said “agriculture remains the major preoccupation of our people, this administration would therefore continue to give the sector the priority attention it deserves, and to be in tune with the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture as one of the most important sectors of our national economy”.

According to him, “This administration is dedicated to creating the right platform to support our citizens to generate employment, enhance self-reliance, and food sufficiency and contribute to the national agricultural policy for the attainment of food security in Nigeria”.

“I wish to commend Mr. President on the Federal/Yobe State joint funding of the Jakusko-Nasari livestock development centre and other agricultural incentives provided to both crops and livestock farmers across the Country”.

Buni added: “As you may be aware, the United Nations has warned of anticipated food scarcity and shortage due to some human and natural factors.

“Here in Nigeria, the security challenge in some parts of the country may affect food production. We should therefore take advantage of the improved security situation in the state to boost our agricultural production, and to also engage in irrigation farming”.

“The State Government in conjunction with the World Bank, African Union (AU) and the Federal Government has completed the implementation of a 5-year Climate Change Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme in March this year and we have already granted approval for the continuation of the programme beyond the joint financing in the State as earlier proposed”.

Governor Mai Mala Buni further disclosed that, “we are processing the sum of N4 billion refundable counterpart fund for the implementation of the Innovative Strengthening of the Small-holder Farmer Capabilities towards Land Restoration amid COVID-19 in Nigeria to be funded 100 per cent by the African Union, adequate arrangements have been concluded for the take-off of the project.

“We are also collaborating with our development partners and relevant Federal Agencies to accelerate irrigation and livestock development in the State.

“For us to sustain our gains in agricultural production, we have adopted a policy of making fertilizer available to farmers at subsidized rates.

” I have, therefore, approved the sum of N13,000 per bag of fertilizer to be sold to our farmers irrespective of political or ethnic considerations. Let me sound a warning that government would not condone any act of diversion or sabotage. Government officials entrusted with the sale and distribution of the commodity must ensure equitable sale and distribution to the 17 Local Government Areas.

“I also appeal to our teeming farmers to avoid reselling the fertilizer, but ensure its utilization for their agricultural production and an anticipated income generation. Details of the procurement process of the fertilizer and other inputs would be provided by the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources”. The governor stated.

He enjoined the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, its Parastatals, the Steering Committee on the Revitalization of Agriculture and the Committee on Lava Irrigation Scheme to sustain their collective drive towards transforming agriculture for better results in the State.

“Let me use this opportunity to express the appreciation of the Government and good people of Yobe State to the World Bank, the Federal Government, the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and other development partners for the effective collaboration with the state to attain our agricultural objectives.

“I have noted the requests made by the Honourable Commissioner and hereby approve the replacement of IFAD project with the Community Agricultural Service Training Centres (CASTC), while the other requests will be considered.

“I also enjoin our Traditional Rulers, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, community leaders and our security operatives to strengthen peaceful co-existence between farmers and pastoralists in the State. I wish to reiterate my appeal to the people of the State to continue to pray for improved peace, bumper harvest and prosperity”.

“With these remarks, it is now my pleasure, honour and privilege to flag off the 2022 cropping season fertilizer sales today Monday, 1st August 2022”. Buni stressed.

RELATED NEWS