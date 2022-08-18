Bumpa Announces Its Integration with Meta to Make Selling On Instagram Faster for Business Owners.

Foremost African startup, creating solutions for businesses across Africa: Bumpa, has announced its integration with Meta: the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in a bid to boost social commerce for business owners on its platform.

Bumpa, founded by Kelvin Umechukwu and Adetunji Opayele, was launched in February 2021 and has been making giant strides in the African ecommerce sector since then.

Bumpa had announced earlier that it successfully raised a pre-seed round of 200,000 US dollars in September 2021 to continue to provide solutions for business owners with the Bumpa app that gives them a business website, helps them send invoices & receipts to customers, record sales & expenses, receive business financial report, record customer details and engage customers.

They also announced that they were amongst the 20 startups in Africa chosen by Google in the Google Black Founders Fund in August 2021, where they received backing and tools from Google to reach more business owners across the internet.

Now, in one of its biggest announcements yet, Bumpa is announcing that they have integrated Meta on their platform to make selling on Instagram and Facebook easier for business owners using the Bumpa app.

This integration announcement is coming on the tail of their aim to reach 1 million business owners across Africa who are using Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to sell their products.

The founders noted that a survey into their users showed that over 40% of the total sales recorded on the Bumpa app come from Instagram and WhatsApp alone.

Data from Instagram also shows that there are over 10 million Instagram users in Nigeria. With 70% of those users looking at Instagram to make their next purchase, this integration is poised to make a huge impact on social commerce in Nigeria.

Features of the Bumpa & Meta Integration

Instant Messaging: It is said that Bumpa business owners that connect their Bumpa app to their Facebook & Instagram account will be able to receive Instagram DMs directly on the Bumpa app and respond without leaving the app.

Optimize Instagram for Sales: The integration comes with Quick Action buttons in their DMs that makes it easy for business owners to sell products, share invoices & receipts, request payment and record sales on Instagram, without leaving the Bumpa app. This makes selling on Instagram 5x easier for the business owner.

Seamless Customer Service

Customers of any Bumpa merchant using the integration can make inquiries about products & make payment without leaving Instagram while the merchants will be able to capture their Instagram details and record the sales automatically from their Bumpa app.

Adding this integration with the pre-existing features of the Bumpa app helps business owners create business websites, display and sell products, issue invoices & receipts, record sales, receive business financial reports, send bulk SMS and payment requests to customers amongst other things.

It is estimated that this integration will reduce the Instagram DMs response time by half and make selling on Instagram 5x faster.

The integration is available to business owners in Nigeria and Bumpa is available on the Apple store and the Google Play store for download.

