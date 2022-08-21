By Fortune Eromosele

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, at the weekend concluded distribution of food items to about 149,448 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, living in 18 camps, both liberated and host communities in Borno State.

A statement by NEMA’s spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel, said the relief distribution was in commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was at the occasion in Maiduguri, Borno State, and unveiled relief materials delivered by NEMA for further distribution to the IDPs.

According to the statement, the materials consisted of food and non-food items, which were, 24, 908 bags of rice; 24, 908 bags of beans and 24, 908 bags of maize. The distribution also included 2,409 cartons of seasoning; 2,075 cartons of tin tomato; 1 245 bags of salt and 2,409 kegs of vegetables oil.

The statement noted that: “The National Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of the Federal Government has been providing the IDPs with the monthly supplies to the camps, host and liberated communities. The camps are located at Madinatu, Muna Garage, Goni Kachala, Customs House and Shuwari Ngom areas of Maiduguri. The host communities consisted of Kusheri, Polo St. Hillary, New Prison, Suleimanti, El-Yakub, Filin Ball, Bulabulin Ngarnam Khurso Bashar and Wagami. The liberated communities comprised of Benisheik, Mainok and Jakana.”

RELATED NEWS