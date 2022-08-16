Bridge Nigeria pupils continue to put the school on the map as pupils bag scholarships into top colleges in Lagos state after surpassing the merit cut-off in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE).

The Academy which has community schools across different LGAs in Lagos state continues to display excellence in academics year on year and this year is no different. Eight Bridge Nigeria pupils have been awarded varying degrees of scholarships to prestigious secondary schools in furtherance of their academic journey. Having written the entrance examination for JSS 1, the pupils were awarded scholarships into Rainbow College, Universal Whitehall College and Bay Waterman College, all within Lagos metropolis.

Bridge Academy operates a methodology that inspires excellence as it focuses on providing better learning content for pupils who attend the school. Using a combination of standardized learning curriculum, stellar classroom management techniques and motivational reinforcements to inspire learning, children who attend Bridge Nigeria community schools are guaranteed to perform excellently compared to their peers in other schools.

This methodology has helped the children perform excellently in tests, outperforming the average student. True to the fact is that two years in a row, pupils from Bridge Academy have bagged scholarships into different top colleges in Lagos State. Last year, two star students, Christopher Inyanda, and Iretomiwa Adewusi competed for the prized secondary school scholarship into Rainbow College with other academically brilliant children across the country, winning the coveted scholarship to become Rainbow College students.

This year, the students have maintained the level of excellence of their predecessors by scoring top points in their preferred schools’ entrance exams. While Bridge Academy’s Azeemah Adeyori Osunfowora secured a full scholarship with Bay Waterman College, Chidiebere Godfrey and Sunday Onwuazor got JSS scholarships to cover JSS1-JSS3.

Benedicta Kelachukwu, Qadijat Toluwalase Sanusi, Emmanuel Edkan Anieka, Chukwumeka Triumph Peter and Derrick Lotanna Etufusi also got partial scholarships for 3 years at Day Waterman College.

The Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, while highlighting Bridge’s commitment to transforming lives through education that gives children a strong foundation and the gateway to their future success, noted the positive impact of Bridge’s work is evident with the exceptional successes recorded by Bridge pupils in external examinations and most recently the national common entrance exam.

Akinjayeju noted that “Bridge uses an approach that leverages technology to leapfrog education, enabling teachers to succeed and children to excel. There is equity of learning for every child, irrespective of their background.”

For four consecutive years, Bridge pupils have performed exceptionally well in the country’s National Common Entrance Examination, with the majority of the pupils surpassing the national average. This year, Bridge Academy saw over a 100 per cent increase in merit admissions into Federal Colleges.

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow and explore their potential.

