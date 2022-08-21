Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman, has lost the UFC Welterweight champion title to Leon Edwards.

Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event.

Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usman at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015, Edwards got his revenge in the rematch and became the second British titleholder in UFC history, joining Michael Bisping.

RELATED NEWS