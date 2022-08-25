Barcelona and Bayern Munich will meet in the group stage of this year’s UEFA Champions League in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.
The ongoing draw put both teams together in Group C.
Full draw below…
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham
Sporting CP
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shaktar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Man City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
PSG
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa