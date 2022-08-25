Barcelona and Bayern Munich will meet in the group stage of this year’s UEFA Champions League in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

The ongoing draw put both teams together in Group C.

Full draw below…

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham

Sporting CP

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shaktar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Man City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

PSG

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

