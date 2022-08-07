By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha ran a race of their lives to clinch another Gold in the 4x100m women’s relay event of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday with a time of 42.10s and also setting an African Record.

Tobi Amusan’s lead leg, Ofili down the back straight, Chukwuma’s fiery split and Nwokocha’s anchor blew defending champions England away and made 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah settle for Bronze.

Although Nigeria coming out tops may have surprised some, it was actually a replay of the team’s feat that saw them qualify for the final with the fastest qualifying time.

The Gold medal is Nigeria’s first in Commonwealth Games women’s relay as the best outing has been silver (2014) and bronze (1990 and 2018).

