For the second consecutive year, Guinness, the nation’s premium beer, joined the extraordinary women of August Meeting to celebrate Igbo women across the socio-cultural spectrum.

Fulfilling the brand’s mantra to empower and enfranchise, Guinness partnered with the women of August Meeting in shining the light on women doing extraordinary things across a number of Igbo communities.

The 2022 edition of the Meeting saw Guinness support 25 women from Umebie and another 25 women from Oba, with mobile business infrastructure and equipment, to create the best and the brightest versions of these women through business ownership. In addition to providing tools for business, Guinness supported the women with on-site business consulting services. Attendees were also treated to free vital health check-ups and a mental health workshop led by renowned Dr Osondu.

To entertain the beautiful communities that hosted August Meeting, Guinness arranged for music icon and hero, Onyeka Onwenu to entertain with timeless pieces such as Ekwe, One Love. The Guinness serenade was refreshed with platters of Igbo delicacies and ice-cold Guinness.

Speaking on the role of Guinness in facilitating August Meeting, Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc., Mark Mugisha, explained: “With August Meeting, Guinness continues to create fun, culturally appropriate and inclusive spaces for women to interact, party, and share experiences that inspire all to be the best and the brightest versions of themselves for the overall benefit of the wider community.”

Guinness, a champion of diversity and inclusion, has embedded into its DNA diversity and Inclusion values, shining brightly all the way from its marketing and communications assets to its experiential, audio, visual and digital expressions. It is why Guinness’ portrayal of women is distinctly elevated across the category. August Meeting, a bold and exciting annual coalition of women of Igbo origin, is a platform with which the brand’s diversity and inclusion mantra is boldly expressed.

