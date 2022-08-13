Dayo Johnson, Akure

A grandchild, identified as Vincent, has reportedly murdered her 66 year-old grandmother, Florence Olaloye, at Labeta, Sabo in the Ondo West council area of Ondo State for allegedly reprimanding him of smoking marijuana. Sources alleged that the grandchild who resided with her grandmother slaughtered her inside her room.

Her lifeless body was discovered by another grandchild identified as Pelumi, living with her who raised the alarm after returning from an errand.

The suspect, was immediately picked up by detectives attached to the Fagun police station for questioning and it was later learnt that the victim reprimanded him for smoking marijuana.

In an interview, Pelumi, who has also been arrested by police detectives said “our grandmother sent me to get snail from the market for us to cook stew. As I was about to leave the house, my brother, Vincent came in and said he wanted to iron his clothes, immediately I went inside the room and gave him the iron and I left to get the snail.

“When I came back, my brother was still in the room with my grandmother. After, grandma asked me to get her firewood. By the time I came back with the firewood, I met grandma on the floor in the pool of her blood. Grandmother and my brother were not in good terms on the issue that my brother smokes marijuana. On the fateful day, a fight erupted between them before I left the house because my brother did not do the work grandmother gave to him”

Also speaking, the suspect, Vincent, denied killing her grandmother. Vincent said he left the house after his brother went to the market and when he returned, met the grandmother dead

“I immediately raised the alarm after seeing grandma in the pool of her blood by alerting our neighbours.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that the two grandchildren have been arrested and being interrogated.

