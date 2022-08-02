The leading Muslim women focused nongovernmental organisation, Bounties Charity Initiative (Bountiis) has announced concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of Muslimah IMPACT Conference and Exhibitions tagged #muslimah_impact.

The event scheduled to hold on Sunday, 7th of August, 2022 at The Vantage Point, Ikeja, Lagos with the theme ‘Rising Beyond Challenges and Distractions in Today’s World Socials’ is designed as a platform to showcase innovative ideas from Muslim women in different professions.

A statement signed by Bountiis, Head of Media and Compaign, hajia Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen indicates that the Muslim woman IMPACT conference and Exhibitions will feature Interactive Sessions with line of over 25 speakers in three panel discussions, keynotes and motivational messages to address the theme of the event.

According to her, the exhibitions will showcase and celebrate striving Muslimahs, creating solutions with the display of their intelligence, creativity and resilience in sustaining a successful brand.

She noted that the event will also provide an avenue for Mentor/Mentee where participants will have the opportunity to hangout with experts in their field of business and profession.

Also, as part of the event, she said master classes will be held for participants to learn from seasoned experts and get questions answered in real time.

She explained that the IMPACT conference, supported by over 10 charity organisations and companies, is again a demonstration of Bountiis commitment to uplifting Muslim women with various programmes targeted at addressing their needs.

With 1000 expected participants, 40 exhibitors and over 25 speakers, Bountiis will be connecting Muslim women in various professions to brainstorm on self development and empowerment that will drive social-economic development of women in Nigeria communities and beyond.

The event is expected to commence with a red carpet by 9am while Sessions and other activities will run between 10am to 5pm.

