By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state police command have arrested 59 suspects for abduction, rape, burglary and theft in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Area.



The arrests of the suspects were made in the last two months in various parts of the metropolis and Jere Council in the state.



Parading the suspects, yesterday (Thursday), in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed that five suspects including Nsa Hensewa, 46, were nabbed for kidnapping five people including three children.



He said that Hensewa was allergy paid N500, 000 by lady in Lagos to kidnap and transport the three children.



The Head of Police Crack team, Mohammed Ibrahim lamented the engagement of children in criminal activities in Maiduguri.



“There is no smoke without fire,” he said.

He noted that many houses for the displaced persons were built by the Federal Government, United Nations and other development partners, but the youths below the age of 15 continue to vandalise the housing estates.



Despite the fight against crimes, he called on parents to guide and monitor the activities of their children and wards in the state.

RELATED NEWS