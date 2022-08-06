By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Police Command have arrested a woman suspected to be a human trafficker with two abducted Almajiri children, and a two years old baby girl.

The woman who is cooling off in Police custody was arrested on her way to Abuja from Maiduguri.

The Police spokesman in Borno State ASP Sani Kamilu Muhammed who made the confirmation in a telephone interview said that the suspected trafficker was arrested with the children, but asked for time to get full details on the matter from the Metro police division investigating the case.

A Commercial driver operating on the Abuja line at the motor park where the arrest was made, Danjuma Mohammed, told newsmen that the woman who gave her name as Mrs Nkwenwu arrived the Borno express motor park alongside three children two male and a baby girl strapped on her back late Thursday evening on her way to travel to Abuja, but was late and demanded for accomodation to spent the night in the park.

Mohammed said that it was Friday morning when security and surveillance team noticed suspicious attitude from the woman and one of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTf members working in the park led to her arrest.

A member of CJTf at the motor park, Mallam Bukar, said “The woman solicited for accomodation to spent the night in the park and after undergoing interrogations by security and surveillance officials they gave her a room where she and the children slept.”

Continuing Bukar said, “When one of children was hungry and began screaming for food, she rushed him to a nearby restaurant where some women noticed that the child crying bear Kanuri tribal marks on his face and became suspicious about the woman.

“It was one of the women who asked the child in Kanuri dailet and the boy revealed that the woman picked him at the popular Post Office roundabout and promised to buy him slippers. She called to inform me that an Igbo woman with suspicious signs brougt a Kanuri boy (Almajiri) crying for food in her shop.

“I went straight to the restaurant and met the boy eating while she returned to the main wall of the park where she kept the remaining children. When she returned, I approached her to know the relationship with the child and she claimed that the children belong to her elder sister who is also going to travel alongside with them to Abuja. We waited for hours for the acclaimed sister but she did not show up and we reported to the police who moved her to the Metro Police Station.

Vanguard observed that the issue of child theft/missing in Maiduguri is becoming rampant nowadays, posing serious concern to the citizenry, especially parents.

