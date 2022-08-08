.

Barrister Mohammed Umara Kumalia (who was suspended from APC) today.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Borno state on Monday suspended Hon. Barrister Mohammed Umara Kumalia for engaging into anti party activities.

Recall that Kumalia was a stalwart of the APC after he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and aspired as governor on the platform of the APC, but was defeated handsdown by the incumbent governor Babagana Zulum in 2018 primaries.

The letter of his (Kumalia) suspension was jointly signed by the Ward Party Chairman, Alhaji Modu Gofama and the Secretary, Mohammed Kagu of Limanti Ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), which was made available to Journalists.

The suspension letter addressed to Kumalia and copied APC State Secretariat and that of his local government Secretariat reads: “Following the 2019 General Elections where you contested for the Governorship Primary Election in Borno State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lost vis a vis your subsequent activities towards the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members in the Ward, Local Government and State. The Ward Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC Limanti Ward, Maiduguri, Borno State had observed the following activities with dismay:

“1. That you instituted various actions against the party in the following courts contrary to Article 21 (2) (XI) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended.

“a. Federal High Court Maiduguri: Suit No. FHC/MG/CS/8/2019.

b. Court of Appeal Jos Division: Appeal No. CA/J/174/2019.

c. Supreme Court of Nigeria: Appeal No. SC/797/2019.

Consistent engagement in acts that are inimical to the party and other anti-party activities contrary to Article 21 (2) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended. Gross indiscipline towards the party contrary to Article 21 (2) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended.

“In view of the foregoing, that you HON. BARR. MOHAMMED UMARA KUMALIA of the All Progressives Congress, APC Limanti Ward Maiduguri, Borno State is hereby suspended from the party forthwith. DATED THIS 8TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2022.”

Vanguard gathered that the suspended Kumalia, former minority leader, House of Representatives between 1999 to 2007, was a member of 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Team in the North East, Nigeria.

