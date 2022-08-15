By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The former Minister of Youths and Sports Development and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has urged the electorates to “chase away” the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels from government, in 2023 in order to stop what he described as current “bleeding “of Nigeria.

Bolaji Abdullahi, a renowned journalist who is the Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this at 33rd Media Parliament program of the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin with the theme “Retooling Nigeria for Emerging Challenges”.

The journalist turn politician who said his mission in the national assembly is to engender a conversation for a prosperous Nigeria, a direct opposite of what the nation is currently experiencing described Nigeria as a failed nation under the current administration.

According to him, “I want to run for the senate because I’m one of the people that can ask tough questions to move Nigeria in a different direction.”

Ahead of 2023 general elections, he said, “Our electorates, should do the needful in 2023 general elections and chase away all the APC candidates at all levels with our Permanent Voters Card(PVC) because we cannot continue with our current challenges, and thank God for democracy, 2023 has provided that opportunity to find solution to our current challenges.

“We need to understand that the people that are currently in government would also cluster around their APC candidates, God forbid if they found themselves in government again, and we cannot afford the continuation of what we are currently facing as a country “

He also said that, “All the gains of 35 years have been wiped off in 7 years administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and 2023 yet present another opportunity, and we must not miss the opportunity to tell these people enough is enough, and stop the bleeding.

“There is no way we can exonerate APC from the bleeding. We should tell APC to go away because if the president is a Saint, its these current characters in government that would surround him.”

He also said that “Nigeria is today faced with existential challenge, that’s the summary of the challenges the country is facing .There is no country going through what Nigeria is going through today that it would not be passed as a failed nation.

“How else do you describe a failed nation when kidnappers kidnapped and asked for money ,that is paid and even ask for more? When a nation currency is becoming worthless is also an indicator of a failed nation.

RELATED NEWS