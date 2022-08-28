The chairman of Blord Group, which comprises a cryptocurrency trading company, BLord Luxury Store, BLord Autos, and a real estate outfit, Mr. Linus Williams Ifejika, has dedicated his victory in court over a case with Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to Nigerian youths.

Recall that Ifejika was arrested by the EFCC on August 31, 2020, in his home in Awka, Anambra State.

He was allegedly paraded alongside 14 others accused of internet fraud, with three of his cars initially impounded by the agency and one later released to him, while two Mercedes Benz cars and other properties were withheld.

According to him, he dragged the EFCC to a Federal High Court in Enugu, the case lasted 15 months, before the final judgment was delivered in his favour in May 2022

“This win is for the youths”, while at the same time I charged them to “let’s learn to fight for what is ours.”

“Big thank you to everyone that cared and a big shout out to my legal team. You guys worked tirelessly to achieve this”, he stated in his Instagram post.

“I didn’t get here by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it. Most people I looked up to as mentors years ago now look up to me. Life changes. I might be your mentor today and I’ll look up to you tomorrow. Nobody knows, keep working,”

