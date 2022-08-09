.

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

A team of policemen from Elemoro Division of the Lagos State Police Command, weekend, stormed the Peculiar Generation Assembly at Eputu London in Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, arresting the General Overseer, Bishop Chris Omosekpa.

His arrest was sequel to a bench warrant issued against him by Justice R. A. Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual and Domestic Special Offences Court, GRA Ikeja.

It was learned that Omosekpa allegedly molested some of his church members, among whom were minors. He was alleged to have manipulated them through false prophecy and intimidation.

Omosekpa was initially arrested by policemen at Makinde Police Station, Mafoluku, Oshodi and charged to the Ogba Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail under special circumstances after his lawyer claimed he had COVID-19 and tuberculosis.

Immediately after his bail, Omosekpa was said to have embarked on a public campaign misinforming members of the public that he had been discharged and acquitted.

Chief Operating Officer and Advocate of Children and Vulnerable Persons, ACVPN, Ebenezer Omejalile, told Vanguard that the latest arrest became almost impossible, as the suspect ran to Zone 2, with the intention to get special protection, but he was directed to go back to Makinde Police Station, Mafoluku, Oshodi.

Confirming the arrest, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The arrest was sequel to a bench warrant issued against him by Justice R. A. Oshodi of the Lagos State of Sexual and Domestic Special Offences Court, GRA Ikeja.”

