In partnership with local businesses who started their business from the streets, Kingsley Ishiguzo an operational manager who has spent all his life in the corporate world helping businesses achieve operational excellence contributes to grassroots development. This initiative with Birch and Lily is in line to encourage small businesses that started in slums and local communities to join and partake in CSR (corporate social responsibility) as it should not be limited to only large organisations. Birch and Lily is a small business that’s into general cleaning. The partnership birthed a football competition

Speaking at the event, Kingsley Ishiguzo mentioned, “In Nigeria, starting a business is not an easy task, especially with the unfriendly business environment. Encouraging businesses to achieve operational excellence and showing the success stories of local businesses to these kids out here that they can achieve excellence in whatever they set out to do. I have seen what failure looks like and I want to ensure many kids out here don’t fail so, therefore, I would continue to encourage them. I decided to jump on the opportunity when my friend Adeyemi Adeniran who owns Birch and Lily shared the idea with me”

“In 2021, Nigerian banks donated a sum of 24.1 billion to CSR. In as much as this is a huge sum, we don’t have to rely on top corporate organisations as change and development start with us” said the manager of Birch and Lily, Adeyemi Adeniran. He further stated “Kingsley has an eye for helping people and it was easy to get on this project. We’re nothing without our community,” he said

This initiative from Birch and Lily which Kingsley Ishiguzo supported birthed the Kingsley Ishiguzo Cup.

During the 3 days event, we saw a football match played between 4 teams in a semi-final clash and the winners from the 2 teams went on to play in the finals. One team emerged the winner with a trophy and cash prizes as a reward.

Kingsley Ishiguzo Cup was birthed out of pure passion and a zeal to provide an avenue for young children/footballers to chase their dream. In the latest development, he expanded it beyond his local community, bringing it to Lagos. Addressing the young footballers, he said:

“Don’t let anything get into your head, just maintain focus, consistency, and passion for what you love doing”. In his words, Kingsley also admonished them to stay away from bad gangs and crew, they should take responsibility and never forget where they’re coming from.

The football competition spanned two days, taking place on the 13th and 14th of August, 2022 between four teams at the Ojoniyun football pitch located in Ebute Metta area of Lagos state.

The match results were:

· 1st Semi Final: Living Legend FC 2 vs 0 Kuramo FC

· 2nd Semi Final: Wasbak FC 0 vs 2 Super Soccer FC

· Final: Living Legend FC 0 vs 1 Super Soccer FC

So far he has received several praises and all-around gratitude’s, with one of the most iconic coming from the team’s captain. The captain of the team Adeorub Michael also expressed joy and thanks to Kingsley Ishiguzo for hosting the competition and making them believe in themselves again. He said: “The team is happy to win this trophy which is the first for many of us. This trophy would help us believe in ourselves and continue to work hard just as Egbon Kingsley has advised,” said Michael.

The players in their Kingsley Ishiguzo jerseys with pride received prize money alongside trophies which were given accordingly with Gold and Silver as 1st and 2nd amidst refreshments for players and some spectators. The competition was filled with lots of excitement as talented young footballers were able to express themselves on the pitch and show their potential. Discussions have kicked off on the next event between the organisers.

