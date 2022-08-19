By Mark Yalaju

Agnes Lady Jefia was born on September 10, 1928 in Ughevwughe, Ughelli South L.G.A, to Chief Jefia of Vworovwe family of Ekrogo Quarter in Uvwurie Sub – clan in Ughelli South Local Government Area and Mrs. Lucky Usheyovwen Jefia (Nee Ovwhowhon) of Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area both of Delta State.

Her early life was not without the hardships of the time but was positively influenced by the resourceful lessons of her mother in the areas of hard work, self- determination and a dogged will to succeed. Upon completion of her primary education at the Convent School, Warri, she took on a brief teaching stint at the African School Warri before her appointment as a secretarial Staff at John Holts Company here in Warri.

The elegant Lady was blessed with five sons from her first marriage to Prince Jemide Oruru Yalaju of blessed memory. The five sons being Augustine, Edward, Alfred, Peter and Mark. Sadly, Augustine and Peter passed on at infancy.

The young lady diverted into a plethora of activities, including fashion design, confectionery business and other endeavours with a mindset to achieve some measure of economic independence. Her entrepreneurial skill came to the fore when she mobilised to become a key player in the textile business.

She effectively ran a formidable distribution outlet and became a major retailer and distributor for K. Chellarams, G.B.O division of U.A.C and Brunschweiller Company. Her name became synonymous with top quality and latest textile designs of the time. She was also in the vanguard that lobbied for the construction of the present main Warri Market to which she relocated her textile business.

Her vision and pragmatism made her venture into the capital -intensive housing and construction business – culminating in the creation of the outfit -Ed-Mc- Fred (Nig.) Ltd – a real estate and property development and managementcompany.

Mama’s memoirs will be incomplete without mentioning her enigmatic use of time, resource(s) to pursue a wide scope of activities, including cultural activism, politics religious and community activities and services. She was the founder of the popular UrhoboLadies Association, ULA, alias ‘OTEMU NU RUEMU – the socio-cultural Urhobo Women’s platform to promote peaceful coexistence, family values and women development and activism in pursuance of community and national development.

Her brief foray into politics was mainly to support her late husband, Chief J.U.E Agbaza Esquire (former Chairman – Bendel InsuranceCompany Limited and one-time Western Region parliamentarian) making waves in the then gritty politics of the Old Bendel State. Her ideological focus was not in doubt and her social mobilisation skills were commendable.

Remarkably, Chief (Mrs) Agnes Lady Agbaza was a Justice of the Peace (JP) andthe first woman to have been installed with a chieftaincy title as the Adigheji of Owhe Kingdom in Otor – Igho Owhe in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State. She was also installed as the Oni-Emo of Ughievwen Kingdom. It will therefore be most appropriateto state that Agnes Lady was a stabilising force in Urhobo Land in particular and Delta State in general.

As far back as 1967, her intense desire for the political and economic emancipation of the women folks was a driving force to being a prominent member of the National Council of Womens Societies, NCWS, a Nigerian non-governmental and non-partisan womenorganisationcomposed of a network of elite and independent women coming together to use the platform to advocate gender welfare issues to the government and society at large.

She was the President (also known as the Osu Eweya Urhobo) in the powerful Socio – Cultural Organisation known as the Urhobo Progress Union Women’s Wing were she held the mantle of leadership for four years.

She played a leading pivotal role in religious and church activities being a dedicated member of the Young Women Christian Association, AnglicanAdams Preaching Society, Torch Bearers of St. Andrews Cathedral Warri, GrandPatroness of the Girls Brigade, Sarah Group of St. Andrew’s Cathedral Warri.

Testimonies to her energetic role in selfless community services and philanthropy include: Woman of Honour Award (in recognition of hard work, leadership ability and selfless service to womanhood in Nigeria conferred on her by the National Council of Women’s Societies, NCWS, in 2006; Young Women’s Christian Association of Nigeria, YWCA, Centenary Honour Award conferred on her in a colourful ceremony in Port Harcourt in 2006; the Girl Brigade Certificate of appointment as Patroness of 1st Warri Company (St. Andrew’s Cathedral) in 2006; Young Women Christian Association 1st Warri Branch Award presented to Chief (Mrs) Agnes Lady Agbaza as GRAND PATRONESS.

Others are a Certificate of Honour presented by the Anglican Communion, Cathedral, Warri Diocese to Chief (Mrs) Agnes Lady Agbaza for valuable services to the Cathedral 2011; an Award of Honour presented by Bendel Province to Agnes Lady Agbaza byChurch of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel in recognition of her contributions to the growth and development of the church of God 2014;

*An Award presented by the Urhobo Progress Union during the 90thAnniversary in recognition of her contribution to the Urhobo Nation, 2021;

*Anglican Adams Preaching Society (A.A.P.S) Evangelism Icon Honour vested on Chief (Mrs) Agnes Lady Agbaza

As a devout Christian, she devoted much of her time and resources to promote Church activities, especially at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew’s Warri where she had been a member from the mid-fifties.

She started from being a member of the choir to being the first woman to chair a Harvest Thanksgiving committee in the Year 1991 and matron of most of the women groups. Her spirit of philanthropy is highly exhibited in her giving to the needy and forvarious courses in the house of God. An era recedes. As solace, it leaves in its wake atreasured privilege for those who knew her, who experienced her indomitable spiritat first hand and drank from her depthless font of family embrace.

A wonderful Mother, Grand Mother and Great-Grand Mother, she continuously reveals the source of her success as from the mercies of our Almighty Father. Blessed with three sons (from her first marriage to Prince J.O. Yalaju of blessed memory) – the late (Dr. Edward Floyd Yalaju who was a medical doctor, Alfred Yalaju an architect based in the United States of America and Mark Yalaju an engineer.

These men today are successes in their fields of endeavour and are blessed with beautiful and God fearing children. Mama is blessed with (9) Nine Grand Children, namely: Mr. Chris Yalaju, Barr. Cynthia Tejere (Nee Yalaju), Mr. Alex Yalaju, Mr. Julian Yalaju, Mr. Onome Yalaju, Ms. Ashley Yalaju, Ms.Sarah Yalaju, Ms. Oghenero Yalaju, Ms. Rioke Yalaju. Mama is also blessed with (5) Great-Grand children namely: Miss Tekevwe Yalaju, Master Emmanuel Yalaju, MasterHector Tejere, Master OscarTejere and Miss Zahara Yalaju which today as Children, Grand-children and Great grandchildren are her greatest source of joy.

Mama was an only child of her mother in a polygamous home of many wives and numerous children and she was the only surviving direct descendant of Chief O. Jefia

RELATED NEWS