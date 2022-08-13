.

— Says Biafra sovereignty and independence is non-negotiable.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

BASKING in the euphoria of it’s successful meeting with the government and people of Corsica, during the just concluded E Ghjurnate Internazonale Conference, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday said Biafra sovereignty and independence is non-negotiable.

Describing the meeting and conference as accomplished another precious milestone in its unceasing work to extricate the land of Biafra from the bondage of British and Nigeria hegemony the pro-Biafra group said that it is currently conducting an international information campaign geared towards demanding the release of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Biafra sovereignty and independence is sacrosanct and reality” said that the Corsica Conference has opened a new vista to its search for International partners with whom it can join forces together to make its voice heard and its demands given due attention in the International arena.

IPoB’s statement read, “As a result of the consistent and unwavering push for the restoration of Biafran sovereignty and independence by the peaceful movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB’ under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we wish to inform IPOB family worldwide and all Biafran people, friends of Biafra and all lovers of Biafra freedom across the world that IPOB has once again accomplished another precious milestone in our unceasing work to extricate the land of Biafra from the bondage of British and Nigeria hegemony”

“IPOB has placed Biafra for the first time in its history in the minds of the government and people of Corsica during the just concluded E Ghjurnate INTERNAZIONALE CONFERENCE which hosted IPOB delegation representing Biafra, a country of about 70 million people currently ruled by Nigeria.

“Indigenous People of Biafra has been fighting for the rebirth of an independent state almost half a century after the proclamation of the Republic of Biafra 1967-1970.

“IPOB is currently conducting an international information campaign tailored towards demanding for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnmadi Kanu.

“The IPOB delegation brought to the fore the plight of the indigenous people of Biafra who are being massacred daily in their numbers by the Nigerian government’s security forces on one hand and the Islamic terrorist and jihadist groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP, ANSARU abd Fulani herdsmen and bandits on the other hand.

“Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB Head of Directorate of State, addressed the emerging nations on behalf of the IPOB movement worldwide. It is very important for every Biafran to know that one of the major agenda of the IPOB delegation to the E Ghjurnate Internazonale Conference is to secure the support of all the delegates to the Conference for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Delegates from emerging nations that attended the Conference include those from the host country Corsica, Catlunya, Tahiti, Sardigna, The Basque, Kabylie, Guyana and New Caledonia as well as from the Artisakh Republic and many others.

“The Corsica Conference has opened new vista to our search for International partners whit whom we can join forces together to make our voices heard and our demands given its due attention in the International arena.

“The Conference also provided us new genuine friends who have collectively added their voice to the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide.

“We must match ahead undeterred and dedicated to our course, while expecting both mid tern and long term positive results from the Corsica Libera Conference.”IPoB jubilates over successful meeting and conference in Corsica

