Benzola has always given his fans what they want, but his recent releases seem to be more than what everybody expects from him.

He released a new single dubbed ‘Holiday’ and it’s making waves all across Nigeria. In fact, so many of how fans has likened him to Asake as he looks unstoppable and unpredictable in the same vein.

He released a massive extended play tittled ‘Atta To The World’ in December, 2021. This projected featured so many blown artiste, including Sugarboy, Oritse Femi and many money. Since the release of his EP in December last year, the singer has not stopped releasing bangers. His songs are available on all platforms world wide, go ahead and listen to his numerous hits.

Benzola is living all his achievements behind as he is bent on taking Nigeria by storm with his music. Let’s watch out for this promising talent as he has so much to offer.

RELATED NEWS