By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five suspected Ambazonian fighters from neighbouring Republic of Cameroon believed to be linked to Boko Haram have been arrested by personnel of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVG, in Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd.) who made the disclosure Wednesday in Makurdi said the suspects were between ages 25 and 42.

Colonel Hemba said the five separatist fighters from Cameroon were picked up Monday at about 3pm at Jato Aka Round-About, near Dzoho Aondofa drinking joint, in Kwande LGA.

He said “items suspected to be chemical weapons, military uniforms, charms and undisclosed number of ammunition were recovered from the suspects, who are suspected to have links with Boko Haram, at their hideout at Agogo Hotel, Jato Aka where they had stayed for about six months.”

The Security Adviser stated that “one of the suspects, had disguised as a personnel of the Nigerian Army serving at Ojo in Lagos State without any form of identity, a development that triggered suspicion about them.”

Col. Hemba who also linked the criminal activities in Kwande LGA such as armed robbery and kidnapping in the last six months to the suspects said they had been handed over to the Police Division in Adikpo for investigation and prosecute.

While assuring of the commitment of the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people of the state, the Adviser urged the people to always volunteer information to security agencies and personnel of the BSCVG on the presence and movement strange persons in their communities in order to help them check any form of criminality in their communities.

