By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior has appealed to the United Nations, the international community, Civil Society Organisations as well as the Federal Government to pay attention to the humanitarian crisis in Benue and the dire condition of the over two million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the state.

He expressed sadness that the Federal Government had abandoned the state with the IDPs “who were displaced by armed Fulani herdsmen, in flagrant violation of global conventions on the right to life and human dignity.”

Dr. Shior in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi in commemoration of the 2022 World Humanitarian Day, WHD, with the theme, “to show the importance, effectiveness, and positive impact of humanitarian work” said the theme was apt stressing that “with record-high humanitarian needs around the world, this year’s WHD builds on this metaphor of collective endeavour to grow global appreciation of humanitarian work.”

He noted that the humanitarian crisis in the state occasioned by armed herdsmen attacks in the last five years had overstretched the lean resources of the state.

Dr. Shior recounted that “thousands of lives have been lost, homes, schools, markets, churches and health centres destroyed with over two million IDPs residing in nine official and unofficial camps and host communities across the state.”

He however lauded humanitarian partners and agencies including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, Doctors Without Borders, MSF, International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Civil Society Organisations, the media and other international and local NGOs for their interventions in bringing succour to the Benue IDPs.

He urged donors to commit more resources to building the capacities of Local and National actors operating in high-risk and hostile environments, particularly Benue State which had faced the challenge for more than four years.

The Executive Secretary expressed hope that the day would soon come when there would be no need to commemorate the sacrifice of those who lose their lives in the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He reiterated the commitment of the Governor Samuel Ortom led government in the state to continue to strengthen, support, and enforce all measures to protect humanitarian and civil society actors in the state.

